Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced the appointment former JP Morgan Chase Chief Risk Officer of all consumer products, BCG and McKinsey Senior Partner, Marshall Lux, as Senior Advisor.

He has extensive experience in model building, stress testing, portfolio management and optimization, line setting and increases, fraud, regulation, cyber, operations risk, and the like.

Marshall brings a breadth of experience from over 30 years in financial services.

At McKinsey, he served financial service clients across a variety of subsectors and led the firm’s Risk, Technology and Private Equity practices.

Most recently, Marshall was a Senior Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, BCG, where he is currently an active Senior Advisor.

He has worked on risk improvement programs for leading banks in the US and globally. He often sits or chairs the Risk Committees of Boards he sits on.

Marshall will advise across Flutterwave’s businesses, with an emphasis on global risk management, compliance and security-related areas. .

Commenting on the new appointment, Chief Executive Officer, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga GB Agboola, said: “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to draw upon Marshall’s decades of world-class experience from companies such as JP Morgan Chase, BCG and McKinsey. Robust risk management and compliance requirements has always been (and continues to be) our highest priority as we scale the business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marshall Lux said: “I am thrilled to be advising Flutterwave. They are clearly a winner and an important company in the African payments ecosystem. I look forward to working with the ever growing team, which is attracting world class talent.”

Marshall sits on several private equity boards and advises companies ranging from consumer credit, wealth, insurance, and cybersecurity. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Princeton University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker and Ford Scholar.

Marshall’s appointment follows other additions to Flutterwave’s Executive Team including Oneal Bhambani (Flutterwave CFO and former American Express executive) and Gurbhej Dhillon, (Flutterwave CTO and former Goldman Sachs Managing Director.)