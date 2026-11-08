NAF redeploys senior officers, appoints new commanders

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a major redeployment of senior officers, appointing new Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and commanders across its operational commands, training institutions and strategic establishments.

The exercise, approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, on November 7, 2026, takes effect from November 2026.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement, saying the appointments cover the NAF Headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters, training institutions and other strategic establishments.

He said the exercise was designed to align leadership competencies and professional experience with the Service’s evolving operational and institutional priorities.

At NAF Headquarters, AVM AK Ademuwagun has been appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation; AVM IV Ajiboye, Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation; AVM PN Amadi, Chief of Air Intelligence; AVM NN Ananaba, Chief of Operations; AVM AH Bakari, Air Provost Marshal; AVM EE Efiom, Chief of Training; and AVM MS Ibrahim, Chairman, Air Expo and International Liaison.

Other appointments at the headquarters include AVM AG Kehinde as Chief of Civil-Military Relations; AVM MA Sulaiman as Chief of Communications and Information Systems; AVM S Peters as Coordinator, Project Implementation Team; and AVM AJ Laoye as Chief of Aircraft Engineering.

AVM AY Dari becomes General Manager, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited Group of Companies, while AVM NS Okoro has been appointed Director-General, AFRDI.

New operational commanders

At the operational command level, AVM NI Ilo has been appointed Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command; AVM BR Mamman, AOC, Mobility Command; AVM OS Ogunsina, AOC, Logistics Command; AVM MN Onyebashi, AOC, Special Operations Command; and AVM FCS Nwakara, AOC, Ground Training Command.

To strengthen operational command structures, AVM JI Ukeh has been appointed Commander, Nigerian Air Defence Corps.

Other command appointments include AVM OA Abu as Chief of Staff, Mobility Command; AVM I Subi as Chief of Staff, Special Operations Command; AVM NB Folaji as Chief of Staff, Tactical Air Command; AVM F Ekpah as Chief of Staff, Ground Training Command; AVM ES Odekina as Chief of Staff, Logistics Command; and AVM M Umar as Chief of Staff, Air Training Command.

AVM GI Jibia has also been appointed Deputy Force Commander, Operation HADIN KAI.

Defence Headquarters, strategic appointments

At the strategic defence level, AVM UK Abdullahi has been appointed Director of Defence Operations at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), while AVM EOE Ebiowe moves to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as Deputy Coordinator, National Intelligence.

Other appointments include AVM DDG Pwajok as Director of Technical Services, Defence Intelligence Agency; AVM I Sani as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence; AVM AA Shinkafi as Director of Liaison, DHQ; AVM AO Shogbamu as Director of Military Strategy; AVM RK Olanrewaju as Director of Search and Rescue; AVM J Usman as Director of Special Duties; AVM JJ Ijudigal as Director of Sports; AVM ZA Usman as Director of Cyber Operations; AVM EK Gabkwet as Director of Civil-Military Relations; and AVM GAA Bello as Director of Joint Warfare Doctrine.

At the Defence Space Administration, AVM AA Suleh has been appointed Deputy Chief, while AVM OA Oyename becomes Director of Earth Observation and AVM SS Lazarus, Director of Launch Vehicles and Space Operations.

AVM OT Salami has been posted to the Defence Space Command Centre as Deputy Chief, while AVM AI Hanidu becomes Director of Integrated Air Power Studies at the Air Power Centre of Excellence (APCOE).

Other APCOE appointments include AVM OF Akinboyewa as Deputy Director-General and AVM MM Omar as Director, Museum/Hall of Fame.

AVM DO Dickson has also been appointed General Manager, Operations, Defence Health Care Limited.

Training institutions, other appointments

In major institutional appointments, AVM PB Philips has been appointed Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, while AVM MC Ekwueme becomes Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

Other appointments include AVM AO Akinbunwa as Commandant, Air Force War College; AVM A Idris, Commandant, Air Warfare Doctrine Centre; AVM JA Ekwuribe, Commandant, Regiment Training Centre; AVM OC Ubadike, Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology; AVM AI Sambo, Commandant, Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management; and AVM M Yusuf, Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy.

Additional professional military education appointments include AVM SA Eyoma as Deputy Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology; AVM FO Ankeli as Commandant, Air Traffic Services Training Centre; and AVM U Ariahu as Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management.

At NAF Headquarters, AVM AK Famuyiwa has been appointed Director of Coordination and Cooperation; AVM AK Bello, Director of Armament; AVM YA Katabiya, Director of Logistics; AVM EO Ashiegbu, Director of Policy; AVM GA Mbaka, Director of Aircraft Engineering; AVM AL Dakwat, Director of Research and Development; AVM SO Eyekosi, Director of Plans; and AVM AG Akinyimika, Director of Personnel Management.

Meanwhile, AVM CE Akubue has been appointed Managing Director, Aircraft Engineering and Technical Services Limited, while AVM CE Akpa becomes Commander, Headquarters NAF Camp.

The statement said the strategic realignment reflected the NAF’s commitment to leadership renewal, stronger institutional accountability and enhanced operational effectiveness.

According to Ejodame, the CAS expressed confidence that the professional competence and experience of the newly appointed officers would advance his Command Philosophy and strengthen the Service’s capacity to deliver decisive airpower effects in support of joint operations and national security objectives.

All affected officers are expected to assume their new appointments and complete the necessary handover and takeover formalities on or before November 13, 2026.