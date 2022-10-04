…Delta LG shuts council secretariat

…As Bomadi community appeals for help

By Ochuko Akuopha

NDOKWA East council area, Delta State, has shut its secretariat at Aboh, its headquarters, for two weeks, following the ravaging flood that has taken over most of the communities in the council area.

The council chairman, Mr. Juan Governor, in a statement, yesterday, said the decision was to “enable us evaluate the situation after which we may have to operate from Ashaka until the flood recedes and the Aboh road becomes safe for commuting. However, critical staff would be working from home at this time.

“We would have kept the secretariat at Aboh operational but that will expose the staff to the unsafe boat commuting as most of the key staff may not be able to afford the cost implication and the council is not disposed to foot such bills and cannot encourage such water commuting with the associated risks under the circumstances.”

Lamenting that the flood had taken over about almost all the communities in the council area, he said: “There is a possibility of more communities getting submerged within the next few weeks.

He said: “Aboh-Ashaka road and majority of our community roads have been taken over by the flood; although the Ashaka–Kwale and Ashaka–Arhade roads are safe for commuting as the flood has not encroached these roads.

“As many of us may be aware too, apart from the several warnings, we are yet to get any directive from state and Federal Government as well as all relevant agencies with respect to setting up of IDP camps and other responsive actions.

“On the part of the council, the LGA flood Management Committee has been set up for the various INEC wards in the LGA.

“This week the committee will be going round the entire LGA to assess, evaluate and establish the current onsite situation, assess the associated potential risks and develop immediate need assessment for further actions.

Governor urged community leaders and other stakeholders “to do everything they can to sensitise their people, monitor and enforce all possible strategies in their various communities across NELGA to ensure that no life is lost during the flood season.

“As water travel is now on the increase, we recommend that we all adhere to the water travel safety measures.”

Okoloba community seeks help

Similarly, the people of Okoloba community, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, have pleaded with the state government and well-meaning organisations to assist them over the recent flood that ravaged the community.

Chairman, Okoloba community, Mr Ebiboloemi Bidi, begged relevant authorities saddled with the responsibilities of flood protection and disaster to come to the aid of the community, saying the flood has dislodged people from their homes, destroyed property and farms leaving them to suffer helplessly.

According to him, “the flood has already affected the primary school, NIMASA Science and Technical College temporary site, the only walkway in the community, churches and cassava milling machine belonging to Mr Ebikabowei Gillow almost submerged in the flood.

“The emotional impact on the people is beyond his expression. We, therefore, urge government to workout modalities on how to protect the people from further destruction. The children have been stopped from going to school because of the threat of the flood. I want to plead with parents to watch their children and inform the community leadership when there is need. The people are vulnerable to waterborne diseases.”

Speaking, Headmaster of Oge Primary School, Okoloba, Mr Deinkeme Asiagbe, said he had to close the school after following due process by informing Education Secretary, Local Government Education Authority, LGEA, Bomadi, Kirigha Oburumu due to threat of flood.

