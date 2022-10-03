By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has said the development of its employees is a top priority

The Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria, Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye, stated this while reacting to the eight human resources, HR, awards the company received recently.

The awards are ‘Employer of Choice (under 1000 employees)’ ‘Outstanding in Talent Management,’ ‘Best Training, Learning and Development,’ and ‘Outstanding Employee Engagement.’ Others are ‘Outstanding in Employer Branding,’ ‘Outstanding in HR Communications,’ and ‘HR Team of the Year.’

The beverage giant received the awards at the HR People Magazine Awards and Gala 2022, in Lagos to celebrate excellence in the HR profession and recognise top people, initiatives and strategies that excelled in various organisations.

A statement by Cadbury explained that the ‘HR Champion Award’, given to the business leader who exemplifies outstanding support to the HR team by their role modelling and championing of HR initiatives, went to Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye, (who was chosen as the best among the final six Managing Directors nominated).

Speaking on the awards, Mrs Adeboye said: “We make people development a top priority for our employees, and we remain committed to promoting a workplace culture where everyone can work and also have fun.”

Corroborating, the Company’s Human Resources Director, Mr Wole Odubayo, said “The Company is putting so much investment behind continuous improvement and automation of our processes and policies, creating enabling environment for our employees to perform optimally and to be at their best always. This has helped the business to be a great place to work, and have a fully engaged workforce that is translating to positive top-line and bottom-line results and performance by the Company”

Similarly, the Bournvita brand won awards at the Marketing Edge Diamond Brand Awards in the Corporate and Chocolate Malt Beverage categories, respectively at event in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the awards are given in recognition and celebration of the company’s corporate odyssey and its sterling performance in its sector, over the last six decades. Marketing Edge is one of Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publications, which has been at the vanguard of promoting brand journalism in the last 19 years.

