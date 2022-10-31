…Transportation fares hit the roof

…Commuters stranded as some trek to certain points

By Juliet Umeh

There was partial compliance in Lekki-Epe route as drivers in Lagos embarked on strike over extortion from touts popularly known as agbero, on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that while some commercial drivers observed the strike, few others were sighted on major roads

Also, the transportation fares were hijacked to the high roof. For instance, from Ajah to CMS, which ordinarily, would have been N500 was between N800-N1000.

Although the drivers claimed the high fuel prices and bad roads in the axis were the major reasons for that.

However, commuters were also sighted to be trekking from one point to another hoping to get a cheaper commercial bus or a lift from good hearted Nigerian.

READ ALSO: [Photos] Commuters stranded as commercial bus drivers commence strike in Lagos

Speaking to one of the few drivers on the road, a man who identified himself as Mr Samson, said that there was no way he could have stayed back home without working.

According to him, he shuttles from Awoyaya to Ajah and he told Vanguard that some drivers are currently protesting the extortion in Lakwe area.

Samson said: “Currently, protest is ongoing in Lakwe but I didn’t join them because I need money. They are protesting because of the heavy money we pay to agberos.”

Speaking on why he didn’t join the protest, he said: “How can the strike be effective when drivers have families, children and bills to settle? Is it possible?.

“Also, this strike can never be effective because there’s no union, no spokesperson and we don’t have security men backing us.

RELATED NEWS