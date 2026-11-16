Economy Palava: Traders decry rising waybill ‘store keep’ charges

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Small-scale traders operating across major markets in the country have raised the alarm over arbitrary and escalating storage fees, locally known as “store keep money”, charged by transport operators and motor park agents on delayed waybills, warning that the practice is eroding their capital and threatening their livelihoods.

For many market women who rely on interstate commercial buses and trucks to restock goods such as foodstuffs, textiles, and household provisions, waybill logistics are the lifeline of daily commerce.

However, traders said the shrinking grace periods before daily demurrage charges kick in have turned routine restocking into a financial burden.

Economy&Lifestyle visits to some markets revealed a widespread frustration among traders, many of whom operate on thin profit margins and depend on daily turnover or microfinance loans to sustain their stalls.

Mrs. Grace Okafor, a wholesale dealer in dried seafood and condiments, recounted how a 24-hour delay caused by heavy rainfall cost her nearly half of her expected profit on a recent consignment.

“My goods arrived at the park late in the evening when no one could go out.

“By the time I got there the next afternoon with a tricycle to carry my sacks, the park officials insisted I had exceeded their grace period and demanded N6,000 for ‘store keep’.

“We cannot increase our selling prices because customers are already struggling to buy. That money came straight out of my capital.”

Other traders noted that the lack of standardized billing across motor parks leaves them vulnerable to exploitation, particularly when unforeseen emergencies delay pickup.

Mrs. Comfort Momoh, who trades in fabrics and wrappers, stated that arbitrary fee hikes are discouraging traders from ordering goods in bulk.

“There is no fixed rate or clear receipt for this store keep money; it depends on the mood of whoever is on duty at the park store,” she said.

“Sometimes a driver does not call on time to inform you that the vehicle has arrived, yet the park starts counting storage days against you. By the time you clear your bale, the profit is already gone.”

Similarly, Alhaja Rasheedat Suleiman, a palm oil and grain merchant, called on market associations and transport unions to intervene and establish fair, transparent guidelines.

“We understand that parks have limited space, but giving traders at least 48 hours of grace after proper notification is only fair,” Alhaja Suleiman said.

“Most of us are breadwinners supporting our families from these stalls. If transport companies and park unions do not regulate these charges, many women will be forced out of business.”

When contacted, a park supervisor at an interstate loading bay in, who declined to be named, defended the charges, stating that limited warehouse space and the risk of theft or damage make it necessary to compel traders to clear their goods promptly.

This growing extortion racket is more than a minor transport nuisance; it is an informal tax suffocating Nigeria’s micro and small enterprises.

Individuals are not left out of this ordeal

Mrs. Chidinma Okafor, a tailor, recounted her ordeal saying: “My sister sent me a small carton of clothes from Lagos and paid N4,000 at the park.

“When the driver called me, I was already waiting at the terminal. Yet, he refused to bring the bag down from the roof rack until I paid N3,500 for store room and park settlement.

“The bag never even touched the ground, let alone entered a store room.”

Ibrahim Jato, a baker, said: “I ordered baking ingredients from Onitsha for a weekend wedding cake, and the supplier already cleared the transport fare.”

“When I got to the park, three men surrounded the boot and demanded N8,000 for ‘store room security’ before releasing my items.

“ When I protested, the driver threatened to lock the boot and return with the goods the next day.

“I had no choice but to pay.”

Vanguard News