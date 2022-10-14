By Willie Samson

GUINNESS Nigeria Plc. has partnered with the Lagos State Drivers Institute, LASDRI, on Train-The-Trainer session for public and private driving instructors and operators as part of its safe driving advocacy under the Wrong Side of the Road, WSOTR, initiative in Lagos.

The Wrong Side of the Road e-learning module which uses story-telling techniques was presented at the workshop to over 100 participants. The module, an initiative by Guinness Nigeria Plc’s parent company, Diageo, in partnership with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), delivers an educational experience that helps people understand the effects, and impact of drink driving.

Speaking at the session, Guinness Nigeria Plc Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, noted that Guinness Nigeria upholds the importance of ensuring responsible consumption of alcohol while emphasizing that drivers should not consume alcohol while driving.

“We support the agenda of LASDRI to accentuate the importance of safety on our roads, and the participants of the training today, are important stakeholders. It is also why we collaborate with the FRSC on our responsible driving initiatives annually. This is an opportunity to work in partnership and it marks the beginning of many opportunities that we are sure to be organizing with LASDRI”, Odusola assured.

The module delivered along with copies of a questionnaire to participants are part of the interactive anti-drink driving campaign of Guinness Nigeria. This aligns with the training as one of the ways LASDRI ensures that the message of safety on the road is passed to trainers of vehicle drivers in Lagos.

The General Manager, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, LASDRI, Hajia Afusat Tiamiyu noted that the partnership with Guinness Nigeria aims at achieving the agency’s mandate to bring professional drivers and driving instructors to update their knowledge on training operations and instructions annually. “We aim to continue to create responsible road users who are also conscious of the health and safety of everyone on the roads in Lagos State”, Tiamiyu noted.

The Guinness Nigeria Plc Sustainability Manager, Nike Onakoya presented the modules to the participants to show the nexus between the necessity of training the driving operators and instructors on the need to avoid consumption of alcohol before or while driving.

The WSOTR aims to reach five million people globally with this educational piece employing online story-telling techniques over the next decade, which is part of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress action plan.