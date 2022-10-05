By Emma Una, Calabar

PROFESSOR Ivara Edu, the Cross River State Deputy Governor on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the projects executed by the Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Dr. Effefiong Nta-Eke.

The Deputy Governor made this known at the occasion of the commissioning and handing over of the Armed Squad Administrative Block of the Nigerian Correctional Service built by the Municipal Council Chairman , Dr Nta Eke held at the state Headquartres of the Service in Calabar.

Professor Esu praised the Calabar Municipality Chairman for his bold efforts at providing infrastructure to the Nigerian Correctional Service in Cross River State which remains his primary constituency.

“I know that it is based on your zeal and fighting spirit for development that this project was initiated, completed and handed over the Armed Squad Nigerian Correctional Service at the command’s headquartres here in Calabar”.

He described Dr Nta Eke as a workaholic whose gigantic projects stand him out among other council chairmen in the state.

“The Armed Squad Administrative Block has given a face-lift to the state headquartres of the command, and it remains indelible in the sands of time’

He also used same medium to call on other chairmen in the state to emulate the good examples and development spirit of the Chairman of Calabar Municipality, Dr. Effefiong Nta-Eke.

Speaking, the Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Haliru Nababa, represented by the Deputy Controller-General ,DCG,, Nigerian Correctional Service, DCG Tosin, expressed appreciation for the project and thanked the state government for providing the enabling environment for the construction, commissioning and handing over of the project to the Service.

He described the commissioning of the project as a landmark and an important milestone in the development of the Service and appealed for continued support and collaboration from the state and local governments as the federal government cannot do it alone.

He assured that the completed and commissioned Armed Squad Administrative Block handed over to the command will definitely be put to judicious use and maintained at all times.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Calabar, Dr Effefiong Nta Eke heralds the commissioning and handing over event as an eloquent testimony driven with a strong commitment of his administration towards the fortification of para-Military institution, and perhaps other security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chairman explained that the Construction of the project by his administration was informed by the catastrophic result of the End-sars disaster which damaged parts of the Service infrastructure within the corrections headquarters in Calabar

Dr. Nta-Eke explained that he considered the importance of the Armed Squad as a catalyst for optimum security in the Nigerian Correctional Service, stressing that it was based on this premise that he decided to embark on the construction, commissioning and handing over of the operational base.

The Chairman expressed the desire that the project would serve as an anchor point for a mutual relationship between the indigenes as well as residents of Calabar Municipality and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He reiterated that his intervention was to ensure that some remedial touches were given to the affected infrastructure, explaining that this aroused his consciousness that the Armed Squad Administrative Block need a reasonable operational facility

