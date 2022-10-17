By Omeiza Ajayi

Some of the contractors who supplied COVID-19 equipment to the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration yesterday staged a protest over the non-payment of their outstanding balance.

The protesters, who blocked the main gate of the FCTA, said since they supplied the health equipment two years ago, they had not been paid.

Although, it did not take long for security operatives to peacefully disperse them, the protest caused massive gridlock around the area.

After they were dispersed, staff and visitors to the premises were consequently subjected to high-level security checks before they were allowed entrance.

As of the close of work yesterday, officials of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat were yet to respond to the development, even as its Public Relations Officer, Samuel Musa, did not reply media queries.