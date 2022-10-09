One of the highlights of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show – Season 7 was the appearance and performance of super-talented disc jockey Commissioner DJ Wysei (real name Iwuagwu Ebere Pat).

She took over from DJ DSF after an hour and kept the party going through a selection of different hits that cut across every era of Afrobeats. She had a decent selection of songs, and her energy rubbed off on the Housemates as they danced like never did.

Without a doubt Commissioner DJ is having an extraordinary year of success.

Just a few days ago, she unleashed a impressive mix which she calls, “My New Year Mixtape”, for her audience to be entertained.

She uses this mix to kick off the year 2022, which is now making massive airplay, garnering lots of streams on various music stores.

The mixtape is a compilation of some of the biggest Amapiano / Afrobeat records out of Nigeria and South Africa. Commissioner DJ Wyse whose real name is Iwuagwu Ebere Patricia is one of the promising and ambitious female disc jockeys in Nigeria, working hard to be at the top of her game.

Back on August 7, Commissioner DJ Wysei announced her brand ambassadorship with the German digestif, Jagermeister, when she wrote on her Instagram page: “The secret is finally out! So excited to announce that I am now a part of the @jagermeisternigeria family, A “kuhl” drink for the bold.”

Commissioner DJ Wysei embarked on a tour of the United States of America in July and August, courtesy of Bone Entertainment and Event in conjunction with B2 Sports Bar and Lounge, shortly after celebrating the opening of her new studio, new office and new Mazda Land Cruiser Prado Jeep.



“New baby ride, my new studio and new office at once…it hasn’t been easy but God is good,” she posted on Instagram.

