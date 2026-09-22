‘I’m thinking of deleting social media, buying three goats’ — DJ Cuppy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian disc jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is considering deleting her social media accounts, moving to the countryside and buying three goats.

The entertainer disclosed this in a post on her X handle on Tuesday, where she floated the idea of leaving social media behind for a quieter lifestyle.

She wrote: “Just still thinking about deleting social media, moving to the countryside and buying 3 goats. Nothing major.”

DJ Cuppy’s post suggests she is contemplating a major change from her highly public digital lifestyle to a more secluded life away from the constant activity of social media.

The DJ, who has built a strong presence across social media through her music, personal updates and interactions with fans, did not indicate whether she had made a final decision to quit social media or move away from the city.