By Ademola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The rustic town of Dutse Gogo in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State was Sunday thrown into pandemonium as a 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, was shot dead by his elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar, while testing the efficacy of a locally-prepared charm that could stave off gunshots.

It was gathered that the brothers, children of a hunter, were reportedly excited over the charm just prepared for them to wade off gunshots.

The elder brother reportedly shot the younger brother to test the efficacy of the charm after “fortifying” him with it.

It was also gathered that the eldest Abubakar eloped into the bush when he discovered that his brother had died.

Confirming the incident in Ilorin, yesterday, the Police spokesman in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, stated that upon their return home after procuring the charm, the elder took their father’s hunting Dane gun and shot the deceased to test its efficacy. The 12-year-old died on the spot from the shot, he stated.

Okasanmi said: “The two of them are sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act. Investigation into the matter has started.

“Parents and guardians are advised to monitor activities of their children and avoid doing certain things in their presence to prevent incidents of this nature.”

