By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey opened his goalscoring account for Ajax in their 4-2 victory over Volendam in the Dutch Eredevisie on Saturday.

Ajax who came into the match winless in four games took the lead in the 17th minute via Captain Dusan Tadic

Bassey then scored in the 39th minute as he rose highest to head home, making it 2-0, and his first goal for the club.

Brian Brobbery scored one more to make it three for the Dutch giants just 20 minutes into the second half.

Volendam put two goals back to put pressure on Ajax with goals from Zeefiuk and Eiting.

Davy Klaassen then sealed the win for Ajax with a 96 minute goal to earn his side a hard fought three points.

