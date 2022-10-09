…as Ohafia leaders unanimously adopts candidacy

…Osonwa promises effective representation, calls for unity

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of 2023 general elections, an aspirant for House of Representatives on the Labour Party, LP, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, weekend, emerged consensus candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

Osonwa emergence was as a result of unanimous decision by prominent Ohafia leaders who adopted as a consensus candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat in 2023.

The inaugural meeting had in attendance leading professionals, business people and politicians from the ancient Ohafia clan of Abia State.

Chief Fab Uche, Dr. Charles Nkata, Coach John Obuh, Barr John Awa Kalu, Hon. Onyema Iro and Nnamdi Awa Kalu, among others attended the meeting.

In a remark during the meeting, alegal luminary, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), explained why the unanimous decision was taken by the leaders to endorse Osonwa.

According to Kalu, it was on the heels of critical and careful observation and proper fact finding done on his (Osonwa) person as well as careful perusal of his campaign manifesto which if implemented would bring development to the constituency.

He noted that the decision of the leaders to unite behind Osonwa became imperative to avoid losing the seat to ‘others’.

Also speaking at the meeting, a former Attorney General of Abia State and Commissioner of Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN), described Osonwa as a candidate with the right public service credentials to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

Kalu pointed that on the basis of fairness, justice and equity the Ohafia clan should be given the opportunity to produce the next House of Representatives member for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, which is now.

He said: “Ohafia had since 1999 been continually shortchanged in the allocation of political offices in the constituency.

“It is time to unite and fight for the future of our people as a community.

“Ibe is competent and well-equiped to represent our people.”

In another remark, the Vice President of Mben Political Assembly, Dr Michael Mba, said his motivation to support Osonwa was not too farfetched, because of Osonwa’s personality speaks volume which fits into the surging “Obi-dient” movement.

Meanwhile, an elated and excited Osonwa appreciated the elders and leaders of Ohafia for believing in his candidacy and personality to represent them on the platform of the Labour Party, promised effective representation and dividends of democracy for the people in the area when elected.

He also called for unity and strong support before, during and after the election.

RELATED NEWS