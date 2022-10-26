…Says Naira has not been redesigned since 20 years

…Lists challenges affecting Naira notes

By Nwafor Sunday

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele has warned that the apex bank would stop the usage of old Naira notes from 31st January, 2023.

This is coming at a time when the apex bank noted conspicuously, the challenges bedeviling the country’s currency.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Emefiele stated that the ‘currency management has faced several daunting challenges that have continued to grow in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country’.

Listing the challenges Emefiele said: ‘Significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 percent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of commercial banks; Worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; Increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports.’

Explaining further, Emefiele said the Naira has not been redesigned in the last 20 years, noting that the apex bank would redesign the naira notes and commences circulation on December 15, 2022.

His words: “Although global best practice is for central banks to redesign, produce and circulate new local legal tender every 5–8 years, the Naira has not been redesigned in the last 20 years.

“On the basis of these trends, problems, and facts, and in line with Sections 19, Subsections a and b of the CBN Act 2007, the Management of the CBN sought and obtained the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to redesign, produce, and circulate new series of banknotes at N100, N200, N500, and N1,000 levels.

“In line with this approval, we have finalized arrangements for the new currency to begin circulation from December 15, 2022. The new and existing currencies shall remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the existing currencies shall seize to be legal tender.

“Accordingly, all Deposit Money Banks currently holding the existing denominations of the currency may begin returning these notes back to the CBN effective immediately. The newly designed currency will be released to the banks in the order of First-come-First-serve basis”.

