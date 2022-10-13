.

Inspects RLG/Adulawo tech firm for local content

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of National Population Commission, NPC, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra has disclosed that the commission is ready to give the country the first credible digital population census next year.

Fielding questions from journalists after touring RLG/Adulawo Technology City Ilesa, Osun state on Thursday, Kwarra who was represented by a Federal Commissioner representing Adamawa state, Dr Clifford Zirra, said the commission has set minimum acceptable standard for all its partners to safeguard the integrity of the exercise.

He added that the team was in the state to inspect facility at RLG/Adulawo Technology City in Ilesa, an ICT assemblage plant, to ascertained that it can deliver, in line with the directive of the federal government to patronise local manufacturers in a bid to conduct the 2023 census.

He said; “We are a pacesetter. We are now going to conduct a digitized census for the first time, in the history of Nigeria and the history of Africa, we want to do something very acceptable and of great standard. That is why we want to associate ourselves with people who can give us value, value that would ensure we deliver on our mandate.

“We have a lot to do in terms of mobilisation, manpower and logistics to ensure effective exercise next year, that is why we are here to look at what they have. For now, we have a team of Federal Commissioners, the Director-General and the management staff of the commission, who are vast in technology and know what we need. We are discussing and by the time we reach the bridge, we will cross it over. We have started discussion and we pray we get it on time. I am hopeful that they have not disappoint us. We have a timeline and we have to ensure that we meet the deadline.

“We are here because of the local content policy of government. But of course, the local content has to meet standards for us to get it right. We will, in line with presidential directive, also ensure compliance with standards in making sure that standard is maintained”.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the company, Tosin Ilesanmi disclosed that the tech assembling plant has the capacity to deliver on the mandate of the commission within the available time frame.