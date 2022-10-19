…to equip 6000 PWDs for participation in political, electoral processes

….signs MoU with Nat’l Disability Commission

…don’t underestimate over 35m – Lalu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS politicians set to criss-cross length and breadth of the country woo voters, the Albino Foundation, Tuesday, flagged off Able2Vote campaign in Abuja.

The flag off was done at the headquarters of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, by Founder of the Albino Foundation, Amb Jake Epelle, along with the Executive Secretary, Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr James Lalu.

Epelle said the Able2Vote campaign was flagged off for inclusivity in the electoral process, and about 1,000 persons with disabilities would participate in the campaign, which the movement will start in Abuja, North Central geopolitical zone.

The Able2Vote campaign is funded by the European Union Sustainable Development Network, EU SDGN.

He said: “To ensure disability issues nare mainstreamed into electoral matters throughout the electoral phases, INEC has taken into consideration the electoral rights of every citizen and takes steps to remove barriers that restrict the full participation of PWDs as voters.

“Several measures have been put in place to ensure that persons with disabilities are included in the electoral processes.

“As we work towards improving the participation of persons with disabilities in the imminent 2023 general elections and subsequent off-cycle elections, we at the Albino Foundation officially flag off our ABLE2VOTE campaign.

“Through the campaign we will sensitize and create awareness among PWDs across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria, on their rights and need to participate in political and electoral processes.”

However, he called for provision of highly needed aids that would enable active participation of PWDs.

“Provision of Braille, Ballot Guides for visually impaired persons, magnifying glasses for persons with albinism, signage posters strategically positioned at polling units for persons with hearing impairments, engagement of sign language interpreters, maintenance of special queues on Election Day to give priority to persons with disabilities to cast their ballots with dignity and other assistive devices are some of the measures aimed at eliminating marginalisation and discrimination against persons with disabilities”, he said.

He (Epelle) also disclosed that before the 2023 general elections, 6,000 PWDs would have been equipped “to participate in the political and electoral processes, and the age-long disability gap in voter turnout would have been addressed.”

He disclosed that sign language interpreters would be deployed from the NCPWDto the National Assembly to create inclusivity in the proceedings on the floor of the National Assembly, and added that the sign language interpreters would be paid for their services.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPD, Dr James Lalu, boasted that politicians should not underestimate the voting strength of 35 million persons with disabilities, as they have the power to elect whoever to become Nigeria’s next president.

“May I also assure you that the population of over 35 million Persons with disabilities in various clusters and strata of Nigeria is very significant in determining the outcome in any election especially at this crucial electoral cycle”, Lalu said.

He also added that candidates of political parties would not be able to use any amount of money to buy their votes, rather they should convince them with what will benefit people with disabilities.

He made it known that the NCPWD, had proposed to INEC on the need to have sign language interpreters at poling units on the Election Day for the purpose of enhancing communication with the deaf community.

He also commended TAF for proactive approach of doing things that benefits the persons with disabilities, and expressed support for the Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, Saudatu Mahdi, in a goodwill message said the women in Nigeria have been taken for a ride, and also suffered abuses and neglect but with the synergy that her organisation, the Albino Foundation and the NCPD need to partner and have a common front to drive home their demands in order to change the narrative, especially to demand accountability, inclusion and gender equity which are essential for the success of any democracy.

Meanwhile, NCPWD, TAF, and WRAPA signed of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote inclusion in the nation’s electoral process.

“The MoU gives us a detailed collaboration and partnership all strands of the project and the project is the biggest investment and disability intervention, especially in the electoral process.

“Also, we are rolling out issues around data, focus on elected or would-be elected members of the community. We call that electable so it is much more detailed MoU that focuses on every strand of the EU intervention for persons with disabilities in the electoral process”, Epelle stated.