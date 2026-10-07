No eligible voter must be left behind – INEC

Amupitan, INEC Chairman.

,,,INEC, Canada, IFES deepen inclusive voter education

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced a national training programme aimed at strengthening inclusive voter education ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC disclosed this in a statement posted on its X platform on Wednesday, saying the two-day National Inclusive Voter Education Training was designed to equip its Gender and Inclusivity staff with the skills required to reach citizens with diverse needs.

The training, supported by the Government of Canada through its Fund for Local Initiatives and organised in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES, is being held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja.

The programme brought together staff of INEC’s Gender and Inclusivity Department from the states and other relevant personnel, with emphasis on practical approaches to ensuring that voter information reaches and can be understood by all categories of eligible citizens.

The initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to promote a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

INEC said its commitment to inclusion had also been reflected in recent engagements with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities, OPDs, and other stakeholders to strengthen the participation of persons with disabilities in the elections.

Speaking at the training, First Secretary, Political Affairs, High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, Colton Bridges, said Canada considered inclusive elections and democratic processes important components of democratic development.

Bridges welcomed participants and expressed appreciation to IFES for its contribution to the initiative.

He said the project was funded through Canada’s Fund for Local Initiatives and was one of several election-related projects being supported by the Canadian government as preparations for the 2027 general election intensify.

According to him, the decision to focus on inclusion reflected Canada’s commitment to ensuring that democratic and electoral processes were accessible to all citizens.

“I hope for the next two days, what you’re going to take away from it is maybe how to do it a little bit better, how to do it differently, some strategies you can use to ensure that your education is inclusive,” he said.

Bridges, who said he had participated in election observation missions in Ondo, Anambra and Osun states, said the experiences had enabled him to witness some of INEC’s efforts to promote inclusive elections, particularly for persons with disabilities.

He, however, stressed that electoral inclusion should extend beyond disability.

He identified people who do not speak English fluently, persons with limited literacy, residents of remote communities and citizens without internet access among those who may require specific approaches to voter education.

“People who need specific types of information or specific types of messaging” must be reached to enable them to participate fully in the electoral process, he said.

On persons with disabilities, Bridges acknowledged that some of the challenges they face, including access to education and employment, extend beyond INEC’s mandate.

He stressed, however, that the commission had the responsibility and capacity to ensure that the electoral process itself was accessible to persons with disabilities, enabling them to vote and exercise their franchise.

The training is expected to strengthen the capacity of INEC personnel to deliver voter education that takes into account the different circumstances and needs of eligible voters ahead of the 2027 elections.