By David Odama, LAFIA

No less than ten persons were reportedly killed at the weekend attack on Gidan Sule by suspected Fulani herders in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Unidentified gunmen with an Unspecified number of AK 47 gunmen allegedly invaded Gidan Sule village in the early hours of Saturday shooting sporadically and killing five persons instantly while scores others escaped with bullet wounds and several others reportedly missing.

Bodies of persons earlier declared missing were reportedly found dead at a nearby bush on Sunday morning, while several others including children, women and aged persons have not been seen as at the time of filling this report.

Speaking to Journalists over the incident Sunday evening, President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahemba alleged that after five corpses were recovered on Sunday morning, more than ten more have been recovered around the nearby bush Sunday evening .

Ahemba who decried the incessant unprovoked attacks on his Tiv kinsmen in recent time recalled how gunmen killed three people at Antsa village in Kwara, Keana local government Area of the state last weeks.

While bemoaning the killing despite the drafting of security personnel to Antsa and Dooka to prevent further attacks, wondered why such attacks were carried out unabated after measures taken by the state government.

According to TIDA president, ” after the Saturday attack on the Tiv community of Gidan Sule village where unspecified people were reportedly killed by Fulani herders, it is confirmed this morning that more than 10 corpses have been recovered from the bush and still counting as more dead bodies are yet to be discovered”.

Meanwhile, a survivor of the attack who spoke on account of anonymity told Correspondents that five corpses were recovered on Sunday morning with many more still missing

” Five corpses were recovered yesterday morning, many more still missing.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state command, DSP Ramhan Nansel were unsuccessful as he could not respond to calls and text messages at the time of the report.

