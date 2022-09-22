Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed the appointment of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as National Youth Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, saying his “street credibility” among Nigerian youths makes him a great asset to the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential project.

Speaking under the aegis of APC Young Stakeholders, the youths said Bello’s appointment was not a surprise as Tinubu had over the years demonstrated his ability to identify individuals, regardless of religion, tribe or gender who have the wherewithal to deliver on any given task.

At a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, spokesman of the stakeholders, Engr. Aliyu Audu said Bello is not only the most qualified for that noble assignment, but his connection with the youthful population of the nation puts him ahead of any other person ordinarily in consideration.

“Governor Yahaha Bello as the representative and face of the youths in politics and government has built a strong base of his primary demography by working well with them at every given opportunity. This, he has demonstrated by the roles he played in various capacities involving the youth. He brought millions of youth into the APC when he chaired the party’s Women and Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee in 2020. Bello towered higher by maintaining peace and even playing mediatory role during the famous ENDSARS protest that held across the country. His Patriotism and commitment to National development was proven again when he intervened in the face off between northern farmers and the southern region that led to the blockage of supply of food produce to the south in 2020.

“It is also on record that Governor Bello, has appointed more youth and women into top offices since his coming into power and has given many more young and Middle aged people opportunity to excel in the government more than any other in the present Democratic dispensation. This is not only because he is youthful himself, but because he recognizes the energy and the innovative spirits of the youths and the need for their inclusion in planning and building the Nigeria of our collective dreams by way mentorship and giving opportunities to showcase their leadership skills in a patriotic manner.

“Talk about Street credibility, there is no match to governor Yahaya Bello. Little wonder he connects with young people in different strata of the society. From sportsmen to musicians, actors and many other youthful professionals, Bello has a deep-rooted relationship with this demography that can well be the gold that the APC needs to win the forthcoming presidential election. This gladdens the heart of every well meaning progressive minded young stakeholders of the party”, said Audu.

He dismissed concerns of a possible disagreement within the party on he choice for Gov. Bello, saying the position is not the legal mandate of anyone.

On the delay in the unveiling of a full complement of the campaign council, Audu said; “The campaign council list is still being worked on and I am confident that the list will be out before the commencement of campaigns”.

