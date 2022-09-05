Renewable energy company, WiSolar has commenced the deployment of their prepaid solar electricity to homes in residential estates within South Africa and Nigeria.

The deployment follows a period of delays which has seen the effort postponed for a number of reasons. With the deployment, residential estates in select areas of South Africa and Nigeria will now come fitted with the company’s prepaid solar electricity.

The deployment, according to the company, will be available in qualifying estate communities, affordable housing communities, and retirement homes and communities.

Homes purchased in these estates and clusters will therefore come fully fitted with integrated, clean, and affordable power. Homeowners simply need to download the WiGo app for ease of payment using their bank card to purchase tokens for their kWh usage.

Home builders can add value to their properties with low-cost electricity while the homeowners have uninterrupted, on-demand clean power. Essentially, all homes have dual power sources from solar and the grid.

This deployment, according to the company, will further enhance the Green Digital Utility (GDU) framework which is fast gaining attention from climate and green bond portfolios as a ring-fencing instrument. Nedbank and Absa’s green bonds are backing this initiative as well.

Speaking on the development, WiSolar CEO, Tonye Irims says their digital utility aims to be completely app-driven:

“Our aim with this digital utility is to make it completely app powered and driven. Our monitoring stations will be able to pick up plant errors remotely even before they are reported by the homeowner.

Continuing, he said, “We want to take a leading position in the African market regarding climate change and employment creation by providing energy to the residential market seamlessly.”

WiSolar is a company founded by Nigerian-born entrepreneur, Tonye Irims, and based in South Africa with a drive to make the availability of solar electricity easily available and affordable to anyone across Africa.

