...collect N250,000 to kill filling station manager in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two suspected murderers have confessed to having killed more than ten victims from whom they snatch motorcycles in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole local government area of Osun state.

Fielding questions from journalists while being paraded at the Osun Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo, one of the suspects, Adamo Aliyu, 24, said both of them have engaged in armed robbery since they were teenagers.

While narrating how they killed a filing station manager to cover fraud, he said, “my colleague’s, Yusuf Idiris’ father contracted us to kill the manager of Mobil filling station in Ikire.

We went there early hours in the money on a fateful day, the manager was sleeping when my colleague, Idris hit him with a sledgehammer on the head. I quickly hit him with a wrench too.

Having been sure that he is dead, I ran into the office and picked his bag, we found N100,000 in it and made away it.

After killing him, we collected the N250,000 promised us, then we sold about six other motorcycles earlier stolen from different victims among many other things.

Thereafter, I was given N1.5 million which I expended on smoking marijuana, buying designer clothes and drinking beers.

Speaking on their previous criminal acts, he said, “I have lost count of the people we killed, they, (our victims) were majorly commercial motorcyclists.

“We don’t normally intend to kill them, we just hit them with a heavy object to disorient them, but if they struggle, we kill them and take away their motorcycles after dumping their body in the bush.

“The motorcycle we snatch, we sell them to Northerners who moved them to the north or sell to people from other places other than Ikire.

“I venture into stealing before I was ten years. I met Idris around seven years old and we were carrying loads as our job. I later started learning bricklaying to feed my grandparents as I lose my parents as a child.

“When the money I earn through bricklaying no longer meet my needs, I together with Idiris ventured into stealing and later armed robbery. I paid N12,000 for a goldsmith to fabricate a gun for me in 2019”.

Idiris also corroborated that they took N250,000 to kill the station manager, but denied that his father paid them to carry out the job, but an unknown woman, they met around Ife-Ibadan road.

Osun police command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the suspects would be arraigned in court after a thorough investigation.

