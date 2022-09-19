.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 population and housing census, the National Population Commission, NPC, has appealed to Nigerians for indisputable cooperation with the Commission to drive a seamless census.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, gave the appeal in Abuja on Monday during a 10-day capacity-building workshop for the development of ICT staff for NPC state officers towards a successful 2023 population and housing census, with the theme: “Actualizing Digital Census Roadmap.”

He noted that the Commission has put in place adequate preparations for the smooth conduct of the 2023 census, even as he beckoned on Nigerians to ensure a robust cooperation with the Commission.

He said, “I wish to appeal to Nigerians to join the Commission in the bid to give our dear country, reliable demographic data through the forthcoming 2023 census. This is because our population remains the greatest asset in national development and it must be harnessed in order to make life worth living for our people.

“I want to restate that, getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is a task that must be done and the Commission is committed to ensuring that everything about the census is done rightly and professionally. We have the clear vision, commitment and professional capacity to deliver on this historic mandate.”

Kwarra reiterated the commitment of the Commission to continue the pursuit of reforms in the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, CVRS and its resolve in making the 2023 census a resounding success through the adoption of technological innovations at every stage of the process.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission was irrevocably committed to positively rewriting the history of censuses in Nigeria and delivering an accurate, reliable and acceptable census that he said: “would be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable national development.”

He maintained that “Preparations for the 2023 Population and Housing Census are on course and the Commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever.”

