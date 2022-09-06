By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the State Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, has been selected to represent Nigeria at the 7 International Water Regulators Forum, IWRF, slated to hold in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 14 to 15, 2022.

The 7 IWRF is a key feature of the International Water Association IWA, World Water Congress and Exhibition 2022, and the theme this year is: “Regulating Water Services in Times of Increasing Natural, Social and Economic Uncertainty.”

According to the schedule of proceedings at the forum, the Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju is to set the scene as Chair of the first session with the theme: “Except in cases of force majeure: The impact of environmental and social disruptions on economic regulation. Who should bear the costs of incremental risk?”

Discussants at the session are Vera Eiro, President of the Board of Water and Waste Water Services Regulation Authority, Portugal who is to speak on: “Drought as a force majeure event in concession agreements: The role of the regulator”; and Gabor Kisvardai, Head of Secretariat at Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Authority, who is listed to speak on: “How to be certain in an uncertain environment? – The Hungarian regulatory experience.”

IWRF is the international meeting of the global network of regulators under the auspices of IWA, which has the vision to ensure that water is wisely, sustainably, and equitably managed.

In a statement, Adepoju said LASWARCO was delighted to represent Nigeria at the forum which is a gathering of high-level representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of agencies with regulatory and supervisory functions over the provision of water, sanitation, and water management services.

“For us at LASWARCO, we welcome this invitation and it is clearly a testament to the fact that the world is noticing the regulatory reforms being championed in Lagos State under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in line with the THEMES Agenda to transform the water regulatory landscape.

“The fact remains that regulation is sacrosanct towards ensuring equitable access to water, safeguarding the health of residents, and protecting the environment.

“This point came to the fore at the recently concluded 3rd Lagos International Water Conference (LIWAC 2022) approved by Mr. Governor through which extensive deliberations were made on the centrality of regulation in unlocking investments and sustainable access to clean water and sanitation services.

“Without doubt, the lessons at the IWRF will further help to accentuate regulatory initiatives that will result in better outcomes in favour of the people,” Adepoju said.

