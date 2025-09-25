Nigeria assures Hungary on commitment to water resources management

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Government, Thursday, assured the Hungarian government of its commitment to water resources management towards strengthening of bilateral relationship.

The assurance was given by the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, His Excellency, H.E., Loránd Endreffy, along with the Economic Counsellor, Embassy of Hungary, Ms. Judit Beres, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Utsev maintained that proper coordination and thorough documentation would ensure a seamless collaboration between both countries.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed that all necessary documents be submitted to facilitate the timely signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

He also assured the Ambassador that Managing Directors of Water Resources and Sanitation Agencies and relevant Directors of the Ministry will participate fully in the Nigerian–Hungarian Water Forum scheduled for 4 November 2025 in Abuja.

Earlier, in his remarks, Ambassador Endreffy announced the forthcoming Nigerian–Hungarian Water Forum 2025, which will convene key stakeholders from Nigeria’s water sector and Hungarian companies with expertise in water engineering and treatment technologies. The forum will feature high-level presentations on Nigeria’s water-related challenges and showcase innovative Hungarian solutions through case studies and technical sessions.

According to him, Key themes include water security and capacity building, flood risk management, river training, rural water supply, and climate resilience. Highlights of the Forum will include a technical presentation on the Niger River Training and Flood Control Scheme, the signing of a new MoU between the National Water Resources Institute (Kaduna) and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, as well as the potential renewal of the existing Nigeria–Hungary MoU on water management.