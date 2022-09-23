.

By Festus Ahon, UGHELLI

The people of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have installed Chief Simpson Sapele Obruche as the ‘Odion r’ Ode of the kingdom, following the demise and completion of the burial rites of their late Monarch, HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya Oyise II.

Chief Obruche was installed at Uhwerevioro headquarters of Uwheru kingdom by Chief Meeting Orhorhe after he was introduced by Chief Daniel Muoboghare, the acting Owhoriota of Erovie quarter.

Speaking during the installation ceremony Chief Orhorhe said; “after passing through all the traditional processes, we did what ought to be done by installing our traditional ruler and that is why we are celebrating.

“If the traditional processes were not followed, we would not have been at this place to perfect the installation”.

Also speaking at the event, former President General of Uwheru kingdom, Mr Clement Osieta said; “today is a day truth triumph over evil in Uwheru kingdom.

“As a former President General of Uwheru for three years and youth leader for eight years, we have been wanting a true leadership to emerge that would be able to develop this kingdom.

“High Royal Highness, Simpson Obruche is the man that merited the position as the traditional ruler of our great kingdom and the Ukoro Institution affirmed him after going through the processes.

“One can become a member of Ukoro institution to become a king in Uwheru by the placement of one’s father without the child knowing and by the tracing, Simpson is the most senior member to ascend the throne as our traditional ruler.

“After much tussle and government interference, members of Ukoro judiciously met, righteously they decided for one man, HRH Simpson Obruche who is the most senior man in age and membership.

“They were five that contested for the position and when he presented the time he entered the Ukoro through his father, three contestants backed out on the ground that their own fathers were children when Simpson joined.

“Those contesting with him are between the age of 60-70 years while Simpson is nearing a century but one other felt that he has a political connection that would make him become a king.

“The elders and the entire community met and it was resolved at the house of Bishop Vincent Muoghere (Rtd.) that this man who is chosen by the Ukoro is the rightful person and it was generally agreed and it is on that agreement the entire kingdom stand on”.

On his part, the new traditional ruler, HRH Simpson Sapele Obruche said; “today is a wonderful day for me and the entire Uwheru kingdom, and I will always pray God Almighty to help and guide me to do what Uwheru is expecting because there is a lot to be done.

“I am praying God to give me the ability, to help me with the cooperation of all Uwheru citizens, the community to solve the enormous challenges we have at hand.

“What I am expecting from all sons and daughters of Uwheru is for them to come together and make the kingdom great again because the kingdom is very peculiar in Urhobo land.”

