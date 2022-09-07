Kyrgios

By Efosa Taiwo

Nick Kyrgios has crashed out of the US Open after a five-set defeat at the hands of Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarter finals.

Kyrgios who defeated defending champion, Daniel Medvedev had been high in confidence in going all the way to win his first grand slam, but Khachanov proved formidable for him on the court.

Khachanov clinched a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory over Kyrgios.

Kyrgios displayed his frustration at the loss by smashing two rackets before storming out of the court.

At the post-match press conference, Kyrgios admitted he is devastated as he feels he has let the competition down.

“I’m obviously devastated,” Kyrgios later told his post-match media conference.

Nick Kyrgios restringing his racket after the match

pic.twitter.com/Q2TDri1mxa — PropSwap (@PropSwap) September 7, 2022

“But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior. I thought he served really good today. Honestly, he’s probably the best server I played this tournament, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure.

“He just played the big points well. There really wasn’t anything in it. I’m just devastated, obviously. I just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

RELATED NEWS