US government has granted the appeal of Nigerian internet fraudster facing trial in the United States of America, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi as his jail term reduced to 11 years.

Hushpuppi’s jail’s term reduction comes on the heels of his record which was revealed as part of his memorandum countering sentencing recommendations of prosecutors that showed he cleaned well and related well with other inmates.

He was claimed to be one of the best cleaners in the prison where he has been remanded since his arrest in 2021.

It was gathered that his report card for Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed that, between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work, Hushpuppi put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity.

Hushpuppy had appealed to US Judge Otis Wright for temper justice with mercy and a lighter jail term after scoring high in the cleaning activities.

The presiding Judge, Wright is scheduled to hear the sentencing arguments of the prosecution and defence of Hushpuppi on September 21 before delivering his judgment in the matter.

Prosecutors in the United States have asked a federal judge to sentence Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

In a memorandum submitted on the 5th of September, his lawyer, Louis Shapiro had stated, “He is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations.”



It was gathered that the prosecution and defence have been deliberating over the appropriate sentencing for him.



The prosecution led by assistant U.S. attorney Khaldoun Shobaki demanded 11 years in prison and $2.2 million in restitution and fines. Shapiro said his client had become a changed person in prison and should be handed a lighter sentence of about two years in prison.



Shapiro further noted Hushpuppi has three minor children in London, U.S. and Dubai to care for, as well as his ailing parents in Nigeria.



Recall that Hushpuppi was first arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and later transferred to the prison in the U.S. as his trial continued.



