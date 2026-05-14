Nigerian man jailed in US for 115 months over $700,000 scams

By Adegboyega Adeleye

A United States court has sentenced a Nigerian man, Charles Nnamdi Emesim, to 115 months imprisonment over a decade-long money laundering operation linked to romance, lottery and other internet fraud schemes worth more than $700,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Kentucky, Emesim, 53, who legally resided in Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities said the Nigerian operated a sophisticated fraud network between December 2013 and June 2024, receiving and laundering proceeds from multiple scams, including romance scams, government impersonation schemes, lottery scams, investment fraud, inheritance scams and medical expense scams.

Investigators revealed that Emesim opened and operated at least 17 bank accounts in his name and in the names of his businesses, Chadon Export and Chadon Trucking, to facilitate the movement of fraudulent funds.

The court heard that at least 23 victims across the United States were deceived into sending more than $700,000 through cash deposits, cashier’s cheques, money transfers and wire transactions linked to the defendant.

One of the victims, an elderly widow from Kentucky, reportedly fell prey to a romance scam after believing she was in a relationship with a man identified as “Michael Oliver,” who claimed he wanted to transfer his wealth to her.

The victim was later introduced to a supposed customs agent named “Samuel Rock,” who prosecutors said was impersonated by Emesim.

According to court documents, the woman met the suspect physically at an airport in Lexington, Kentucky, where she handed him additional money and even purchased a computer tablet for him.

Authorities said the widow eventually lost tens of thousands of dollars through payments made to Emesim and his associates using cash, cashier’s cheques, prepaid debit cards and gift cards.

Prosecutors also disclosed that Emesim frequently withdrew victims’ funds in cash before transferring portions to relatives, businesses and bank accounts in Nigeria.

Reacting to the sentencing, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Jason Parman, described the crimes as predatory and emotionally devastating.

“This defendant spent years helping funnel stolen money from hardworking Americans, including an elderly victim in Eastern Kentucky who was manipulated into believing she was building a genuine relationship,” he said.

Also speaking, FBI Louisville Field Office Special Agent in Charge, Olivia Olson, said the sentence sends a strong warning to fraudsters exploiting vulnerable victims.

“For more than a decade, Mr. Emesim preyed upon trusting men and women, stealing their hard-earned money to line his own pockets,” Olson stated.

During sentencing, the court reportedly described Emesim’s conduct as “heartless” and “reprehensible,” citing the severe financial, emotional and psychological impact the scheme had on victims.

Under U.S. federal law, Emesim is expected to serve at least 85 per cent of his sentence before release. He will also remain under supervised probation for three years after completing his prison term.