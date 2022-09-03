By Chris Onuoha

Not fewer than 20 journalists drawn from the major news media that include prints, broadcast (TV and Radio) and the digital media across the country were engaged in a training workshop on gender sensitive reporting techniques weekend.

The two-day programme held in Lagos, organised by WFm (Women Radio) in collaboration with the United Nations Women (UNWomen) and Canadian government is a capacity building workshop to equip journalists on the most effective approach in reporting gender sensitive stories in the media.

This comes as Nigeria approaches the 2023 general election with consideration to giving equal voice to all the genders during and after the election.

The United Nations Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong noted that there is a need to sensitise the media who are the major stakeholders in shaping opinion in the society.

She said that many things would go wrong if newsmen fail to rightly report gender issues and change the course of narratives, adding that the socio-political and economic development of the country is hinged on how positively issues of gender equality is brought to the fore.

“Gender equality is not targeted at the men, but advocating for equal representation and opportunities at all levels of our lives.

“It doesn’t mean to topple the men, but to give them more powers if the women are also recognized in the scheme of things” she added.

Chief Executive Officer, Women Radio, Toun Okewale Sonaiya in her remarks stated that newsmen must be deliberate in an inclusive, responsive and balance report at all news beats.

Sonaiya noted the need to ensure equal representation of all gender in news reporting.

“Avoid gender specific words, give equal representation as news sources or news content, and be mindful of unconscious biases targeted towards women”, she said.

Speakers at the event include Motunrayo Alaka, the Executive Director, Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ); veteran journalist, Ene Ede and Seyi Soremekun, the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Center (UNIC).

Alaka, while stating that journalism is a job of nation building charged reporters to be mindful of how they present stories, adding that any ill-represented news item could trigger a negative reaction to the public.

Ene, on her part mentioned that urged the media to close the gap between the goverment and the people. She noted that the success of the 2023 election will depend hugely on the role the media plays in informing and educating the public in the reality of things.

