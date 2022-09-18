Fireboy and Asake

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring label mate, Asake maintains its spot as the No.1 song in Nigeria for the 7th week equaling the 7-week reign of Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ as the longest No. 1 songs of 2022.

Highlights

Cater Efe & Berri Tiga’s Machala slips out of the Top 10 after removal of song from DSPs.

Pheelz’s “Electricity” with Davido is at No. 3 for the third consecutive week.

Burna Boy retains three songs in the Top 10 for a record 9th consecutive week.

Former No.1, Asake’s ‘Peace Be Unto You’ returns to the top ten at No. 8.

Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ moves to No. 10 for the first time.

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ retains No.2,

Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ peaks at No.5, and Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ drops to No.5.

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, September 2nd (New Music Friday) to Thursday, September 8th, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (September 2nd- September 8th, 2022)

Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

‘Bandana’ tallied 71.2 million in radio reach (seventh week at No. 1 on radio), 4.05 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 10.6 million in TV reach (No. 7 on TV); the song continues to be No. 1 on the combined unofficial airplay chart (No. 1 on airplay).

It equals the 7-week reign of Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ as the longest No. 1 songs of 2022.

As ‘Bandana’ tallies a seventh week at No. 1, Asake & Fireboy DML become the joint second artistes with the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 in a calendar year.

Omah Lay holds the record– 14 weeks (‘Godly’ for 7 weeks, ‘Forever (Remix)’ for 4 weeks and ‘Understand’ for 3 weeks in 2021)

Terminator -Asake

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ holds at No. 2 for another week – the song reclaims the top spot on the streaming chart with 4.21 million streams (second week at No. 1) and rises to No. 1 on TV chart with 16.4 million in TV reach.

Electricity- Pheelz ft. Davido

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ is steady at its No. 3 peak for a third consecutive week.

Steady on a different p as its lyrics imply.

For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran Former No. 1, Burna Boy’s ‘For My Hand’ ft. Ed Sheeran holds at No. 4 for another week. Girlfriend- Ruger

Ruger’s Girlfriend reaches a new peak of No. 5 ; it tallied 1.71 million streams (No. 7 on streaming), 41.4 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio) and 9.60 million in TV reach (No. 9 on TV).

The song peaked at No. 7 on the chart nine weeks ago and has surged in activity across all platforms following its stellar performance during the 15th Headies Award which held on September 4th. Even more impressive is the fact that the song is not available on Audiomack.

Common Person- Burna Boy

There are two Burna Boy songs at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively; ‘Common Person’ at No. 6 and ‘It’s Plenty’ at No. 7.

It’s Plenty- Burna Boy

It’s Plenty joins For My Hand and Common Person as Burna Boy’s third song in the Top 10.

Burna Boy has now sent at least three tracks in the top ten for nine consecutive weeks – the longest of such streak by any artiste.

Peace Be Unto You(PBUY)– Asake Former No.1, Asake’s ‘Peace Be Unto You’ returns to the top ten at No. 8 following the massive listening/streaming of his recently released debut album “Mr Money With The Vibe”. Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ falls 5-9. Ku Lo Sa- Oxlade

At No.10, Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ jumps into the top ten for the first time.

Boosted by its viral challenge of fans mimicking the singer’s live performance of the song at Colors Studio; ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ is the artiste’s second top ten entry in Nigeria – joining ‘KOLO’ which peaked at No. 8 in 2021.

