By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three persons were feared dead in two days of bloody supremacy fight between rival cult gangs in parts of Gboko town, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state.

The clash which also left some persons with varying degrees of injuries also created pandemonium in the ancient town.

It was gathered that the quick intervention of the Gboko Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Issac Mton who in collaboration with security agencies brought the situation under control.

A source in Gboko who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that the fight between the gang was triggered by a misunderstanding between members of the cult groups who took up arms against each other.

“They eventually went after each other in the town on Saturday and Sunday and in the process three persons lost their lives and some others sustained injuries.

“But the Chairman of Gboko LGA was quick to invite security agencies who brought the situation under control. We learned that some arrests have also been made by the police who have intensified their patrols in Gboko and there is calm in the town as we speak,” he said.

Meanwhile the Chairman of Gboko LGA, Mr. Mtom has appealed for calm and vigilance in the town assuring that security agencies were on top of the situation.

The Chairman in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Bright Antyo also confirmed the death of three persons in the clash.

Part of the statement read, ” the Chairman of Gboko Local Government Council has called on all residents of Gboko to remain calm and vigilant amidst suspected clash between two rival cult groups.

“He made the call while receiving reports of the attacks carried out by groups which has allegedly claimed the lives of three youths already.

“He reiterated his zero tolerance for any form of violence or activities capable of causing chaos and destabilizing the peace and security of Gboko LGA. He called on youths to shun cultism as anyone caught will be made to face the law.

“The Chairman assured that security personnel have been briefed to flush out the perpetrators and other dreaded cultists. He urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agency and offer relevant information that will lead to the apprehension of the murderers.”

Meanwhile efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

RELATED NEWS