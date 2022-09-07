A member of the Editorial Board of Thisday Newspapers, Prof Okey Ikechukwu, has been appointed Visiting Professor in the Social and Management Sciences Faculty of Gregory University, Okigwe. Ikechukwu, a Polymath, is on the faculty of several institutions of higher and training platforms in the country.

He has over 30 years cross-functional experience and exposure in the university system, the media, specialized training institutions, government, public policy, community mobilization, leadership training/recruitment, youth development and public communications at the highest levels.

Prof Okey Ikechukwu, who is a member of the National Institute was, at various times, lecturer at the University of Lagos, Member and later Ag. Chairman and Editorial Page Editor, of The Guardian Newspapers Editorial Board, Chairman and Editorial Page Editor of The Comet (Now The Nation) Newspapers Editorial Board, GM of Clout Communication Ltd, Special Assistant to the Ministers of Transport and Information and National Orientation, respectively.

He was also Special Assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters, Head of Communications in the Federal Ministry of Education, DG of the International Institute of Leadership and Governance, among other high-profile engagements.

Prof Ikechukwu, who is on the Editorial Board of Thisday Newspapers, is an internationally Certified Management Consultant and Fellow of several distinguished institutions and professional bodies.

He is the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, Training Partner of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre and faculty member of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Centre for Crisis Communication and several other academic and semi-academic establishments.

He is Convener of the Non-Partisan Roundtable on National Issues and a highly sought-after resource on leadership, governance and development issues.

