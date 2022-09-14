Supreme Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, declared Chief Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi state.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices, vacated the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba as flag-bearer of the party for the 2023 gubernatorial contest in the state.

The panel which was headed by Justice Amina Augie, held that the appeal marked SC/CV/ 939/2022, which Ifeanyi lodged before the apex court, was meritorious and deserved to succeed.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.