By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, declared Chief Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi state.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices, vacated the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba as flag-bearer of the party for the 2023 gubernatorial contest in the state.

The panel which was headed by Justice Amina Augie, held that the appeal marked SC/CV/ 939/2022, which Ifeanyi lodged before the apex court, was meritorious and deserved to succeed.

