By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have lost their second international friendly match against the United States Women’s National Team 2-1.

The match was played in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Nigeria Time) in Washington DC.

The first of the twin friendly between the two teams saw the USA team beat the Super Falcons 4-0 at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City.

USA took the lead in the game in Washington after Blessing Demehin put the ball into her own net before Uchenna Kanu equalized in the 50th minute to give the Nigeria team hope of nicking a win against the Americans.

However, Rosemary Lavelle cut that hope short in the 66th minute when she headed in a cross from Megan Rapinoe to clinch yet another win for the Americans.

The USA have now extended their winning streak against the ninth African champion to eight.

The Super Falcons, however, had an improved performance from the 4-0 demolition they suffered in the previous friendly.

This will be the first time in 22 years the Super Falcons will be scoring against the US team with the last time being the women’s football event at the Sydney 2000 Olympics with the scoreline ending 3-1 in favour of the world champions.

Both teams have qualified for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be staged by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year.

RELATED NEWS