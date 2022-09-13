.

…..says he has not facilitated any SDG projects

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Abeokuta South Local Government area of Ogun State, has warned Mr. Mikky Kazeem to desist from misleading residents of the council area by laying claims to Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG) Projects of the Federal Government as a facilitator of such projects to the council area.

The Vice Chairman of the Party in the local government, Mr Kamal Shodipo who gave the warning in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while reacting to claims by Kazeem who said he facilitated the SDG projects in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, said it was not only a lie and absolute falsehood, but a fraudulent act to be projecting such projects as a personal efforts of his, saying that he was in any position to facilitate such projects.

Shodipo explained that, “SDG projects are budgeted and paid for by the Federal Government of Nigeria, stressing that only a sitting member of the National Assembly can nominate or facilitate such projects”.

According to Shodipo, “Kazeen is not a sitting member of the National Assembly. How can he lay claims to nominating such projects? He could not have facilitated any project because presently, he is just like every other Nigerian. It is fraudulent for him to lay claim to such projects”.

“The public should be wary of these kind of politicians who try to deceive them. if they can openly lie to the public this way, then such people cannot be trusted. This is a style of politicians who lie to curry favour from the public when elections are coming. The projects are SDG programmes, budgeted and paid for by the federal government with tax payers money”, Shodipo said.

“I am not the type who go about discrediting people on frivolity, but I cannot close my eyes to such deceits, when we are working to see a changed political system manned by credible people, thus the need to set the records straight. In what capacity would he say he is facilitating the project?”

Shodipo said, “I am assuring you that PDP will always say the truth when our candidates facilitate government projects or personal projects. Projects done with tax payers money are the people’s entitlement”.

According to Shodipo, Micky Kazeem in a bid to deceive the members of the public had inscribed his name as facilitator of various SDG projects which include St Augustine Primary School, Adatan; Construction of 1 block of 6 classrooms with VIP toilets and renovation of 1 block of 5 classrooms at Imo Methodist School, Okeyeke;

Construction and furnishing of one block of 6 classrooms block with VIP toilets, and

renovation of one of the suspended of 4 and 6 classrooms block at Our Lady of Lord’s Primary School, Onikoko; Construction and furnishing one block of 6 classrooms block with VIP toilets and renovation of one block 6 classrooms at C.A.C Primary School Lantoro Abeokuta.

Others are construction and furnishing of 6 classrooms block with VIP toilets, St James Primary School, Idi Aba, Abeokuta; Construction and furnishing of 6 classrooms block with VIP toilets and A.N.L.G Primary School, Ilugun Abeokuta; Construction and furnishing of 6 classrooms block with VIP toilets.

