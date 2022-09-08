All appears set as the 2022 Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, led by the Chairman, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, will embark on seven days legislative processes in government and capacity programs in Canada to further enhance and strengthen the capacity of the lawmakers.

The visit, under the aegis of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, (CSSL), will also afford the attendees the opportunity to interface with top Canadian government officials and lawmakers with a view to tapping from their wealth of experience on governance and law-making processes.

According to the Coordinator and Executive Director, OZ Consulting Firm, Abi Goodman, in a statement said the program is put together in conjunction with its partners Hon Jim Karygiannis, GTA Strategies, and David Murchison of the Institute of Governance, noted that “the International engagement will also see the lawmakers exchange ideas on the Canadian Judicial System and Electoral process”.

Portion of the statement reads, “The Institute on Governance’s two-day learning program for the Delegation of Nigerian Legislators will provide a learning opportunity on the legislative processes in government in Canada.

“The learning program will start on September 19, 2022 and will focus on providing an overview of Canada’s Westminster Model of Government, Canada’s Orders of Government and Government Accountability.

“The learning day will conclude with a plenary panel discussion of the day’s session to provide reflections on what lessons might be drawn from Canada’s experience while considering the current challenges facing governments in Nigeria. Canadian and Nigerian panellists will participate in this panel.

“Day 2 of the program, September 20, 2022 will provide flash lights on the Judicial System and Election Process in Canada. This learning day will include two panel discussions.

“One on the Current and Future Challenges Facing Government (Trust, Polarization, and the rise of social media), and the second on Lessons and future directions for Nigeria from Canada’s experience.

“A reception at the end of the Day 1 will recognize the Nigerian Delegation on its visit to Canada. Officials from Global Affairs Canada and the office of the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Canada are expected to attend.

