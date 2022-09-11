By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are in the month of fruitfulness and we give God all the glory for he has kept us and is still keeping us.

September is a special month because it is the ninth month of the year. Many farmers harvest in the ninth month. Babies are carried in the womb in most cases for nine months.

The ninth month is the month of harvest for those who have planted or those for whom the Lord has implanted something in their wombs.

In the name of Jesus, whatever you believe the LORD for will manifest this month.

Genesis 49 vs. 25 ( KJV): “ Even by the God of thy father, who shall help thee; and by the Almighty, who shall bless thee with blessings of heaven above, blessings of the deep that lieth under, blessings of the breasts and of the womb”.

These were the words of Jacob while blessing Joseph his favorite son. For us these words that he uttered by the power of the Holy Spirit remains relevant till today.

First, he mentioned God as the only helper, the one that can pour blessings on man from above but more importantly for us he mentioned “ the blessings of the breasts and of the womb”.

Brethren, the blessings of the womb and the breasts are a pronouncement against barrenness.

In Deuteronomy 28 vs.4: “ Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep”.

He again God mentioned the fruit of thy body.

The point being made here is that God has deposited fruits in you. When those fruits are blessed, you begin to have children.

However, we must not lose sight of the conditions given in Deuteronomy 28 vs. 1&2: “ And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth.

And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God”.

The Bible places the duty of obedience on your shoulders. Not on your Pastor or prayer team.

It implies that the one that diligently obeys the Lord will have his prayers answered.

Our emphasis today is on the “ fruit of the womb”.

God has deposited fruits in you but your relationship with God will determine the manifestation of the fruits deposited in you.

The fruit in you, backed by the power of the Holy Spirit has the capacity to multiply.

Have you had only a child for years and you have been unable to have others? Or you have been married for years without a child? You need to do more to obey the Lord and make specific requests for more children.

God’s plan for you is to have children. My witness is found in Psalm 113 vs. 9 : “ He maketh the barren woman to keep a house, and to be a joyful mother of children. Praise ye the LORD”.

Let’s see the greeting of cousin Elizabeth to the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus in Luke 1 vs. 42 ( NKJV) : “ The she spoke out with a loud voice and said, “ Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb!”.

The fruit of the womb that Elizabeth referred to was the Lord Jesus in her womb waiting to be born.

It does not matter how long the enemy has delayed, you, your season of harvest has come in Jesus name.

Brothers and Sisters, when we are confronted with challenges that are beyond us, we need to be specific and consistent with our prayer requests.

For someone reading this article, your challenge may not be child bearing but unemployment. Waste no time, begin to call on God to reveal to you, the talent he has deposited in you and make a way for you to manifest that talent. The Lord will help you in Jesus name.

Back to the issue of child bearing.

Rebekah , the wife of Isaac was barren . His husband didn’t go to have a secret wife, neither did she offer her maid as an alternative . Rather, he saw the challenge as one that confronted both of them.

Husband, how long would you continue to see barrenness as a challenge that confronts your wife only? If so, you are wrong.

Let’s look at how Isaac related with his wife in Genesis 25 vs. 21 ( NIV) : “Isaac prayed to the LORD on behalf of his wife, because she was childless. The LORD answered his prayer, and his wife Rebekah became pregnant”.

See the result of that prayer in Genesis 25 vs. 22&23: “ The babies jostled each other within her, and she said, “ Why is this happening to me?”. So she went to inquire of the LORD.

The LORD said to her, “ Two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you will be separated; one people will be stronger than the other, and the older will serve the younger”.

Our concern is the blessing of a set of twins for the couple.

The merciful God saw the plight of the couple, He saw that they made specific demand for children and the Lord visited them. He gave them more than they asked for. Perhaps they also asked for a set of twins to compensate them for their long period of stay .

Do you know that with your faith at a high level when you make a specific request, God could surprise you with a special miracle.

We have a good example in the encounter of the Lord Jesus with a blind Bartimaeus who was begging in Mark 10 vs. 47 & 51: “ And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me”.

Verse 51 “ And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him that I may receive my sight”.

Bartimaeus made a specific request and what did he get? Verse 52 gives us the answer. “ And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight , and followed Jesus in the way”.

Note that our Lord Jesus said “ thy faith hath made thee whole”. Can your faith make you whole? Are you at that level? If not, you need to take yourself to that level to enable you testify to a special miracle.

At the last Holy Ghost Congress of RCCG, a couple both Pastors of narrated how they, still waiting on the Lord, had cause to dedicate the babies of members of the church.

One can only imagine their feeling but faith kept them on and they probably used the babies they dedicated as points of contact and to the glory of God, the Lord visited them and they were blessed with a baby.

Sister, don’t lose hope . God has not forgotten you. Be consistent with your request in prayer and possibly made a vow like Hannah did.

When you least expected, you will find yourself holding a pregnancy test result.

Fear not, be focused.

Be a friend of Jesus, be led by the Holy Spirit and you will testify to the glory of God.

This is the month of fruitfulness , you shall be fruitful in Jesus name.

The LORD is with you.

