People have continued to express shock at the warning the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi issued to his church’s ushers to stop imposing head coverings on members of the church.

The cleric had in a sermon shared on the Facebook wall of the Ekiti State Deeper Life Church monitored by Church Times cautioned ushers in his church to refrain from imposing head covering rules on ladies, stressing that persistent coverings causes heat in the hair and it will emit odour.

The revered pastor lamented that many Christians who don’t know how to interpret the word of God are driving people away from the church.

He also wondered why some sisters in the church would cover their heads for almost 20 hours a day; stating that many have made themselves unattractive by their appearance.

Kumuyi said, “There are some women who are not attractive to their husbands. Some believe since they are married they are no longer obligated to look good before their husband. There are single sisters that are not presentable. ”

Kumuyi noted that because of persistent covering there will be “heat in the hair and it will emit odour.”

Reactions have, however, trailed the warning of the pastor, with many expressing shock that there seems to be a change in the doctrine of what his church is known for.

Below are some of the reactions:

Does it mean all what we were seeing from Deeper Life women were just overzealousness and not the directives of Pastor Kumuyi or the man just evolved with time? — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) September 18, 2022

If Pastor Kumuyi could enjoy “god’s mercy” even after misleading lots of people; making our women unattractive, which some of them have paid dearly by remaining single till date with his false and illogical teachings, sure, I will ride on, cos I won’t be getting god’s wrath too. — KORNERSTONE (@Kornerstone4) September 19, 2022

😳😳 is this evolution or innovation by depper life church . — Zita😘 (@Engee24) September 18, 2022

Since when did he started the advocacy if sexy dresses? He's known to ask members to wear Mary amaka . — McLion (@McLionIlloh) September 19, 2022

