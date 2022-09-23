Italy defender, Giorgio Chielleni has finally spoken about the foul he committed on Bukayo Saka at the Euro 2020 final last year.

The Juventus legend led the Azurri to continental glory in the tournament after beating England on penalties in the final.

However, his foul on Saka in the injury time of the match has continued to be one of the talking points of the tournament.

Speaking to The Times, Chiellini said that Saka is too fast for him, adding that it is impossible to catch him.

“I never thought this [pulling Saka back] could be the memory of the summer. For me, OK, I made a mistake and a foul in the smartest and best way possible because I think I can protect the ball and let it go out.”

He added: “But he passed me under my arm and the first thing I see is to try and grab him. Saka is too fast for me.

“If I start one or two moments before, I can run with him, but if he goes, it is impossible. This is a good choice for me after a mistake.”

RELATED NEWS