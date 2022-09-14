Lilian Afegbai

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress and film producer, Lilian Afegbai shared her most embarrassing moment when she had to stop and defecate by the roadside bush during a trip.

The former BBNaija housemate in 2014 disclosed this on her Instagram page, explaining how she experienced stomach pain on her way to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The actress narrated her story, saying she was currently in Benin and wanted to use her ATM.

The only way to assess one was to go to Abeokuta, and when about to start the journey, she noticed there was a funny movement in her stomach.

Lilian decided to use the toilet before embarking on the trip, that was when she noticed she was having a stomach upset and at that point in time, there was no way to reach any pharmacy around for drugs.

On her way to Abeokuta, she claimed she had to stop the driver to pull over along the road to the nearest bush to relieve herself, praying she would not get bitten by a snake.

She finally got to Abeokuta after she had earlier prayed to God to help her and was lucky to fall asleep.

