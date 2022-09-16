By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe “Ayra Starr” makes a grand return with a sonorous, rhythmic and melodic tune titled “Rush”; taken from the deluxe edition of her hit album, 19 & Dangerous Album(out 14 October).

The Afro pop record “Rush” is Ayra’s first single of 2022 as the sensational artist deploys her captivating melody and vocal dexterity for the catchy vocal chorus “E dey rush”.

‘Rush’ was written by Ayra Starr and Mbryo, produced by Henri Velasco and Andre Vibez, Engineered by Louddaaa, and Mixed/ mastered by Johnny Drille.

In a social media post, “The Celestial Being” said she took a break from music to “master my craft and learn about myself, God”.

Ayra Starr also said: “Rush’ is really a description of where I am at the moment – a place of reflection, zeal and gratitude. E dey rush well well – all that I’ve dreamt of is happening and I’m in the middle of it all, living my dream and it can only get better.”

The 2022 Headies Viewer’s Choice Award-winning “Bloody Samaritan” crooner deploys a similar pop rendition all through the song and relays her thoughts in English and Pidgin with a catchy chorus. “Rush” is another Gen-Z anthem after Bloody Samaritan.

As the money come in a “Rush”, she plans to remain focused on getting more money and avoid “hate and bad energy” from her detractors.

Review of “Rush” by Ayra Starr

“The Celestial Being” shows her amiable personality as she is thankful to God whilst celebrating her wins and expresses her superiority over “Bad Energy” despisers. She is on her path trying to do what she does best with her life while haters keep stalking and measuring her success/lifestyle.

Ayra Starr creates a metaphorical description of “Rush” between “overflowing tap”‘ and “plenty money”. She says “kudi na my fantasy” and ready to dance like “Poco Lee”.

The Vocal genius uses rhymes to affirm her rich talent and pocket, She shows the essence of hard work, in “work and chop”, dominance in “fight us and catch up” abundance in “rush and much” success in “crush and touch”.

She appreciates her grace, resilience and she’s unrelenting inspite of hate from enemies.

The gorgeous rhythmic chorus goes “E dey rush, E dey rush well well, E be much, Na God dey make my tap dey rush,

The kind money we touch, Everybody dey crush, There’s no dulling with us”.

Song Details

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Rush

Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producers: Andre Vibes, Henri Velasco

Songwriting: Ayra Starr, Mbyro

Engineering: Louddaaa

Mix and Mastering: Johnny Drille

Label: Mavin Records.

Remarks

Melodic Afro pop tune.

Fantastic delivery.

Rhythmic tune.

Catchy Chorus.

Vocal Genius.

Great Songwriting/Lyrics.

Nice instrumentals/Production.

Verdict: Great work

Fans are excited about the release of the song which Ayra teased on her Twitter handle a few days ago. She released the song with a short video that describes the song theme, filmed by Bushboy.

First single of the year! RUSH 16/9 pic.twitter.com/4PYCyII7Mu — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) September 13, 2022

Ayra Starr is one of the young superstars currently leading the Afrobeats scene.

Since her breakout in early 2021 after being signed by Mavin Records and later securing an International music deal with Platoon Records, The young superstar has made a mark in few years. She was nominated for Headies Best Next Rated Award with a stellar debut album “19 and Dangerous”.

The album topped charts locally and internationally. It was widely listened, loved by fans, and broke a lot of records. The talented singer’s amazing hit singles include Headies Viewers Choice Award winning/Chart-topping single- Bloody Samaritan, as well as Beggie Beggie ft Ckay, Fashion Killa, Sare, Away, DITR, Amin, and others.

Also, Ayra’s melodic renditions on Jamaican Reggae superstar, Skip Marley’s hit Jane, Manny Norté, Stalk Ashley and Tiana Major9, ‘Worth My While’.

Mavin’s all-star hit “Overloading”, ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime’ with Magixx, ‘Options’ with L.A.X., ‘Call’ with Iyanya, ‘Comforter’ with ElGrandeToto, the remix of ‘Roadside’ with Mahalia and Rema

and set to feature on Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid’s upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego.

Earlier in the summer, Ayra Starr released ‘ASE’, a zesty Afro-soul Colors exclusive single.

This year, She made her UK live debut at Wireless Festival, supporting American rapper, Cardi B. As well as United States Tour supporting Jamaican superstar, Koffee.

Ayra Starr is a vocal genius and with “Rush” we can expect a plethora of future hit singles as we anticipate the deluxe of 19 and Dangerous Album(out 14 October).

Truly, “E dey rush”. Excellent!

Watch the lyric video of “Rush” here:

