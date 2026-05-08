Nigerians, South Africans trade words over Ayra Starr, Tyla debate

By Enitan Abdultawab

Online conversations between Nigerian and South African social media users have escalated into a heated cultural debate following renewed discussions around Ayra Starr and Tyla, sparked by Rihanna’s viral Met Gala post featuring Ayra Starr’s song ‘Who’s Dat Girl’.

The debate, which played out heavily on X (formerly Twitter), saw fans of both artistes trading opinions over fame, influence, and global recognition, with some users dragging Rihanna into the rivalry.

Supporters of Tyla argued that the South African star has a stronger global status, while critics dismissed comparisons between the two stars as unnecessary.

Nigerians’ reactions

Some Nigerian users defended Ayra Starr and criticised what they described as unnecessary attacks from South African fans.

@danielesibiza wrote, “Ayra getting whacked over Tyla is so stupid cause they don’t even have beef. Why can’t we enjoy two African artists at the same time?”

@EhisOjeks added, “The fact Nigeria has so many good artists is the reason some are not reaching the heights they are supposed to. South Africa have just tyla, so they are fully behind her.”

@treazyblaq commented, “Ayra Starr vs Tyla is another proof of Nigeria beating South Africa at everything over and over again.”

@yetundeale also recalled earlier interactions between both artists, saying, “Let’s flash back Friday to AfroChella 2021 as Ayra introduces Tyla to a global audience.”

South Africans’ reactions

South African users, meanwhile, pushed back strongly, defending Tyla and questioning comparisons between both musicians.

@Teenmanoble wrote, “Tyla has never used her platform to speak against what her South African people are doing to other Africans. that’s why Rihanna ignored her ass and picked Ayra’s side.”

@Navistakadiri added, “You know what’s sad and slighting and humiliation. Ayra fans thinking she being friends with Rihanna makes her a bigger star than Tyla!? the global superstar TYLA!?”

@BrunoSigwela countered the rivalry narrative entirely, saying,

“Also, if Ayra Starr’s greatness is determined by the interactions she had with Rihanna, then I’ve got news for yall. Oh, Tyla the star you are”

@barbiestarves took a more critical tone, writing, “rihanna doesn’t see ayra as a threat so it’s easy for her to like her. Tyla is a STAR that’s why Rihanna is threatened.”

Despite repeated calls from fans urging unity and mutual support between African artistes, the online space continues to be divided over comparisons between Ayra Starr and Tyla.

Both singers have previously dismissed claims of rivalry and maintained that there is no personal conflict between them.