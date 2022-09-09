By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Adamu Garba, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalize Queen Elizabeth who died yesterday at Balmoral aged 96.

He asked Buhari to rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

“In order to immortalized Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria”, he said.

Garba who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and later came back, this year, said if he was Nigeria’s president he would declared three days of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England”, he said on his Twitter handle.

Reacting to the submission of a Nigerian-born US professor, Uju Anya’s tweets on the late Queen Elizabeth II, Garba opined that Uju was not the kind of Nigerian “we expected her to be”.

His words: “Uju Anya is not the kind of Nigerians we expected her to be. Why would she invoke such a wicked prayer on a reverend personality like Queen Elizabeth?”

Also, attacking the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, Garba accused Uju of supporting him, noting that she took her Obidient character internationally.

His words: “As Peter Obi’s supporter, she’s taking her Obidient attitude beyond the shores of Nigeria. Too too bad!”

RELATED NEWS