Efosa Taiwo

Fans of the Super Eagles have continued to react to the 25-man squad released by coach Jose Peseiro for the upcoming friendly against Algeria.

Pesiero on Saturday called up 25 players to prosecute the international friendly against the Desert Foxes billed to take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on September 27 in Oran.

The list has, however, continued to generate controversies since released as fans majorly question the exclusion of Fulham midfielder, Joe Aribo from the list despite being fit.

Criticisms also were directed at the sparseness of the midfield with only five players called up for the friendly.

The list, however, saw the return of Wilfred Ndidi, Kevin Akpoguma and Maduka Okoye with Raphael Onyedika handed a first-time call-up after impressive performances for his club, Club Brugge.

Skipper Ahmed Musa was bemoaned for being on the list with many questioning the exclusion of Dennis Emmanuel.

Read below some reactions:

@okafo_obiora: Ahmed Musa again, God please nau

@ifanyichayon: 90% of players on this list should not be playing for the super eagles…of cos a country with no merit

@1Alaben: what about Emmanuel Dennis????

@Odukoya_FM: I honestly want to ask why Joe Aribo is missing in this squad?

@Phamous34329451: Wats wit our coaches and picking such a thin midfield…jst four midfielders for a friendly….we Neva learn in dis country

@ghaffsonhayford:Frank Onyeka over Joe Aribo. Like seriously? Yusuf Alhassan has been balling for the past two seasons now and no call up.

