Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves for Windsor

By Biodun Busari

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has left for Windsor Castle around 1:40 pm on Monday where the monarch will be buried this afternoon to end a 10-day long of mourning.

The state funeral of the late Queen has gathered about 500 heads of state and world dignitaries to honour her 70-year reign as the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Read also: Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

The attention has shifted away from Westminster Abbey where Her Majesty’s life was commemorated in one of the most historic events the country has seen in recent years.

King Charles III and other royal families as well government officials led by UK’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss were in attendance at Westminster.

After being loaded into a hearse, the queen’s coffin departed Wellington Arch following a royal salute and the playing of the national anthem.

Crowds clapped and cheered as the hearse drove past. It has now headed to its final destination in Windsor, a town about 30 miles southwest of London where the queen will be buried.

King Charles III and queen consort, along with Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family are departing for Windsor by car, followed by those who are to take part in the procession in Windsor.

The king, along with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and his siblings, walked behind the coffin along a procession route in central London on foot for nearly 1.5 hours.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the “Last Post” following Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s commendation over the queen’s coffin and a blessing pronounced by the dean.

Two minutes’ silence followed across the country before “Reveille” was sounded by the trumpeters. The national anthem was sung by the congregation.

Charles looked very emotional during the singing of the anthem, remaining silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.”

A lament was played by The Sovereign’s piper as her coffin was carried out of Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

The strains of the lament could still be heard echoing through the Abbey as the piper walked off.

Shortly after, as the organist played Bach’s “Fantasia in C minor,” soldiers of the bearer party entered from the South Quire Aisle.

As the bearers moved slowly through the abbey to place the coffin once more on the gun carriage, they were followed in procession to the Great West Door by The king and queen consort along with other members of the royal family.

RELATED NEWS