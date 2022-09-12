This year’s theme of world literacy day– ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces,’ is a call to reiterate the need to prioritise digital skilling efforts in academic institutions for a sustainable future.

It’s no secret that the 21st century is constantly evolving due to factors including technology due to factors including technology, the 21st century is constantly evolving, and being able to pivot careers in our rapidly changing world is paramount. Consequently, more young people are choosing to pursue a future-oriented education as opposed to instead of traditional courses.

In our present increasingly interconnected world where artificial intelligence, big data, metaverse and other technological advancements have become a norm, developing the education sector to focus on these principles that will affect the economic future of our society only makes sense.

A recent report by the World Economic Forum speaks to the “Schools of the Future”, where content and learning experiences that provide both hard skills and soft skills are redefining education systems. According to this report, education models must adapt to equip children with the skills to create a more inclusive, cohesive, and productive world. There is a need to intervene with skills development initiatives such as STEM from early childhood and empower educators with relevant digital skills.

As globalization globalisation and rapid technological advances continue to transform our corporate and personal world, innovative and growth-driven organisations continue to invest in digital skills development initiatives to empower the next generation. With a specific focus on the 4th UN Sustainable development goal-quality education, we have seen companies engage in curriculum and extra curriculum activities to upskill teachers and students. UNSDG Goal 4, which focuses on quality education, is indispensable to the attainment ofattaining sustainable development. Exploring out-of-school learning and alternative models of quality education is necessary to nurture and equip children with the relevant skills they need to thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

TechQuest STEM Academy, a non-profit technology education provider, through a recent partnership with IHS Nigeria, launched a program to improve digital literacy and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in Nigeria by building digital capabilities of teachers to arm young people with in-demand skill sets. During the previous engagements, the initiative has ensured teachers’ training, classroom engagement, and problem-solving skills, which were delivered during a Technovation challenge, Tech Entrepreneurship, and Idea Incubation dedicated to improving the integration of the STEM app into Nigeria’s education system.

Recognising the importance of incorporating the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum into the Nigerian education system, the Mission-T initiative was launched. Through the Mission-T initiative, IHS Nigeria has directly impacted over 52,000 students and over 3,000 teachers in all states in Nigeria over the past four years with the digital skills they need in preparation for the future of work.

The impactful initiative also led to the creation of the Mission-T App, one of Nigeria’s first teaching software applicationapplications. Mission-T App provides indigenous STEM and ICT content to secondary school teachers across the country. With courses spanning Digital Electronics (Basic-Advanced), Web Development, Web Design, Scratch programming, Computer Science, Mobile App Development, CS Unplugged, and Robotics, the Mission-T app bridges relevant digital skills gap and the country’s academic curriculum in classrooms.

To further ensure the integration of these digital academic skills, more organisations and government bodies must leverage partnerships to prepare the next generation for the future of work.

