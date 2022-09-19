By Adegboyega Adeleye

Street Hop star, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has celebrated being followed again on Instagram by Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

Davido followed him after Portable released “Azaman”- a cover of Asake’s hit single ‘Organise’ and made a supportive comment “Goin” about the cover.

Portable thanked the Davido for the support.

He wrote, If you want to shine like a sun fist burn like a sun @davido Dõn follow me back Aza Man Aza Man Every Other Days is Aza Manany disappointment is a blessing another day another blessings #AzaMan.”

Recall that In an Instagram post on August 30, the Zazu star apologized to Davido for calling him out during the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election.

The duo stormed Osun to support different governorship candidates. While Davido pitched his tent with his former Senator uncle, Ademola Adeleke who eventually won the election, APC hired ‘Zazzoo Zeh’ crooner, Portable to campaign for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the ruling party in the state.

In his apology, he said: “Accept your pass without regrets handle your present with confidence face your future without fear…Akoi apologies to @davido. We no get any issue. Akoi loyalty. Won ti settle eh.”

His apology came after Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, the Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu, instructed him to beg Davido over his behaviour during the election.

Davido allegedly unfollowed him (Portable) on Instagram probably due to the latter’s decision to support APC.

At the time, Portable had knocked Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram over his support for Oyetola.

Portable later released a video where he was infuriated with the action, stating that his father is not a rich man, that he has collected money and his vote is for APC. Though, he did not mention Davido in the video.

