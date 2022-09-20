The collapsed police officer carried away on a stretcher

By Biodun Busari

A police officer fainted while performing his duty for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London on Monday.

The officer collapsed during the services and had to be carried away on a stretcher by fellow officers as the event continued.

Read also:

Guard watching Queen Elizabeth’s coffin faints

[PHOTOS] King Charles III, Meghan, others emotional during Queen Elizabeth II funeral service

Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

He collapsed before the funeral procession strolled down the Mall, and he fell by Parliament Square.

The event occurred just as guards were starting to change positions, and he looked to be swaying before falling moments later.

Before medics arrived, two police officers sped over to help him up.

This was the second occurrence of the security operatives involved in the funeral of the late monarch would fall.

Recall that last Thursday, a royal guard who was standing by the Queen’s coffin while she was lying in state at Westminster Hall, also fell while on duty.

The current state of the two men has not been made public.

The queen’s funeral service was held yesterday to end 10 days of national mourning after her demise on September 8.

Dignitaries, politicians from around the world, as well as many members of the royal family paid tribute to honour the funeral ceremony longest-serving British monarch yesterday.

RELATED NEWS