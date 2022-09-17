.

The Police Command in Enugu State has assured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of its support in the fight against financial and economic crimes in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, gave the assurance on Friday in Enugu during a courtesy call by Mr Johnson Oshodi, EFCC Zonal Commander.

The assurance is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

“We will continue to ensure a cordial working relationship between the command and the commission.

“The command will also give necessary assistance to the commission whenever the need arises,” Ndukwe quoted the commissioner as saying.

Earlier, Oshodi praised the commissioner for his high sense of integrity and professionalism.

“The EFCC will continue to tap into the wealth of experience of the commissioner and that of the police in general.

“We will maintain the existing cordial working relationship between the police and the commission,” he said.

The management team of the police command which received the EFCC boss included DCP Samuel Titus; DCP Chinedu Oko, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, ACP Hope Isiani Okereke .

